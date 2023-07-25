StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXGet Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Trading Down 9.6 %

OCX stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.