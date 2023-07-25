StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Trading Down 9.6 %

OCX stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

