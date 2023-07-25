Citigroup Increases LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Price Target to $10.50

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.
LiveWire Group Trading Up 3.8 %
LVWR opened at $10.43 on Friday. LiveWire Group has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
