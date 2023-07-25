Citigroup Increases LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Price Target to $10.50

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 3.8 %

LVWR opened at $10.43 on Friday. LiveWire Group has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.