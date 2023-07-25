WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

WYY stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in WidePoint by 49.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.