WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
WYY stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
