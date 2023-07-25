StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OGEN opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
