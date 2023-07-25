StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OGEN opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

