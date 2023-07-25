PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 million, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.31.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 68.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PED. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

