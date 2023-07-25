PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. PolyMet Mining has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PolyMet Mining in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 58.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 88.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 63,021 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 10.9% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

