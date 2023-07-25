PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. PolyMet Mining has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.