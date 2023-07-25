FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Keyera Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Keyera in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.11. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion.

Keyera Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.46.

TSE KEY opened at C$32.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.67. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$27.18 and a 1-year high of C$33.63.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.29%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.