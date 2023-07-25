FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Keyera Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Keyera in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.11. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion.
Keyera Stock Performance
TSE KEY opened at C$32.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.67. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$27.18 and a 1-year high of C$33.63.
Keyera Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.29%.
Keyera Company Profile
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keyera
- Why the Golden Cross is a Significant Trading Signal
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.