Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives $15.83 Average PT from Analysts

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1,009.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 610,395 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 9,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 274,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 273,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 260,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

