Brokerages Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) PT at $250.00

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after acquiring an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,164,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $200.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

