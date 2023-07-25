Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $135.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Qualys Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average of $121.43. Qualys has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,919,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,546. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

