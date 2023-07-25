Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $98.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Crown Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $143,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06. Crown has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $102.68.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

