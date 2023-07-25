Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target at C$75.98

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCI.B. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$59.44 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$60.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.05. The firm has a market cap of C$24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

