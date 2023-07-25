Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives $90.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.5 %

BMWYY stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.2587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

