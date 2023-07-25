Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,803.33 ($35.94).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.47) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($34.62) to GBX 3,000 ($38.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.90) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.34) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,328 ($29.85) per share, with a total value of £4,423.20 ($5,671.50). Insiders purchased a total of 545 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,772 in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

CCH opened at GBX 2,396 ($30.72) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,379.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,245.33. The company has a market cap of £8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,470.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,811 ($23.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,582 ($33.11).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of €0.78 ($0.87) per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,907.22%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Featured Stories

