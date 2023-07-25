Brokerages Set IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target at $28.22

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $4,640,840 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

