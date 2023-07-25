Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.90.
CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 221,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Price Performance
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
