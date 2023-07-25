Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.90.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 221,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $130.45 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $89.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.68. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.