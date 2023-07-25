LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 491.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $10.21 on Thursday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

