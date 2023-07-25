Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of C$12.36 billion during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWO. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$39.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 42.86 and a quick ratio of 22.18. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$27.99 and a one year high of C$40.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$2,391,204.58. Insiders own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

