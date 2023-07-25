Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.54 million. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$70.13.

Shares of AFN opened at C$54.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.91. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$31.02 and a twelve month high of C$63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.90%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

