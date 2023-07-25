FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Beer in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.07. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.69.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $306.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.75. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

