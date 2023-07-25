Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

NYSE HBM opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.