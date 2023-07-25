FY2023 EPS Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.48. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

HBCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $288.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $43.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $76,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,572.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 442.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Home Bancorp by 2,269.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,327 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

