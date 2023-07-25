Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for SLM Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SLM in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SLM’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SLM Trading Up 1.0 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

SLM stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.21. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SLM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of SLM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.