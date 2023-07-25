Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for GreenPower Motor in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GreenPower Motor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 3.4 %

GP stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

About GreenPower Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

