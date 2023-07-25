Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for GreenPower Motor in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GreenPower Motor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
GreenPower Motor Stock Down 3.4 %
GP stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.64.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
