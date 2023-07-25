Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.63. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on A. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $127.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $113.28 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.