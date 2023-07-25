Wedbush Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

ZION stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $397,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,673,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,714,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

