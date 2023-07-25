Zacks Research Weighs in on American Public Education, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.40 million.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

APEI stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. American Public Education has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in American Public Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

