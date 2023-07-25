Raymond James Weighs in on Colliers International Group Inc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $3.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.80). The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.29 billion.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

