Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $100.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.