Northland Capmk Weighs in on Super Micro Computer, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Super Micro Computer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 21st. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the company will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $9.98 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.99 EPS.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $309.37 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $329.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

