Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated Edison in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ED. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $97.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 30.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 151,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 121.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.5% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

