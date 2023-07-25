Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $21.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.07.

NYSE:DECK opened at $548.61 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $272.52 and a 1-year high of $562.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.96 and a 200 day moving average of $462.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

