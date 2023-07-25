Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Lowered by Analyst (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for GreenPower Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

GreenPower Motor stock opened at C$5.54 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of C$2.27 and a 52-week high of C$7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

