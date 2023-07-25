National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.91.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $131.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $138.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 81.20%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

