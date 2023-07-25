Wedbush Weighs in on Webster Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of WBS opened at $46.41 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

