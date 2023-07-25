Zacks Research Weighs in on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. The company had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

HALO opened at $42.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after buying an additional 1,013,061 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,295,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,033,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,461.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

