Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Issued By Capital One Financial

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTRA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.87 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

