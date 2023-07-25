DA Davidson Weighs in on Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.82 per share.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on WTFC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 90.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.