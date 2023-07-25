BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$61.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.31.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$58.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE has a 52 week low of C$55.66 and a 52 week high of C$66.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2180822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.72%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

