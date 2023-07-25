CIBC Lowers Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 0.2 %

CU stock opened at C$34.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$33.24 and a one year high of C$41.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3175355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.83%.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.