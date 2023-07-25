XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $12.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.24.

XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 264.6% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in XPeng by 148.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.17. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

