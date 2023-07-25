CIBC Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$16.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.36.

INE opened at C$12.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.30. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$12.08 and a 12-month high of C$20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$218.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.90 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2498582 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -218.18%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

