CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY23 guidance at $1.48 to $1.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.48-$1.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNP opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $193,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $151,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 912.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

