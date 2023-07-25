Donegal Group (DGICA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $224.99 million during the quarter.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $491.50 million and a P/E ratio of -46.66.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.50%.

In other Donegal Group news, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,135.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $544,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,135.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $79,875.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,678,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,796,619. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 195,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,289 and sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,868,400. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

