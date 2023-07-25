Core Laboratories (CLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

CLB stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.65. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 167.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 565,344 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,593,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Core Laboratories by 43.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 240,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Core Laboratories by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 211,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.