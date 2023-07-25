Travel + Leisure (TNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 1.8 %

TNL opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

