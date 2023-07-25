Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $82.52.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.10.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.