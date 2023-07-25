LKQ (LKQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. LKQ has set its FY23 guidance at $3.90-$4.20 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.