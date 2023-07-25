Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 419.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HBNC. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

