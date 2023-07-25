Edison International (EIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Edison International has set its FY23 guidance at $4.45-4.85 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,084,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.